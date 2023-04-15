the character of Yamcha It is considered one of the most important in dragonball due to his long history in the franchise, but perhaps he has not had the opportunity to stand out since the inception of Dragon Ball Z.

Unlike his friends, who became more powerful, got married and had children, Yamcha he hasn’t had much luck. However, it seems that things are about to change, since in the last episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroesduring the battle, his companion glass he proposes to her after performing a successful joint technique. Yamcha he is speechless at the proposal and we still don’t know if he will accept or not. Although the series is non-canon, it would be a nice gesture for the character and his fans if he finally accepted.

Yamcha met with glass during the Space-Time Ultra Tournament in the current arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. In earlier episodes, he saved glass of Hit’s attack, leading her to be touched by his chivalrous act and vow to protect him, even calling him “darling”.

This moment is significant for Yamcha in the franchise as he has had bad luck with women and in life in general, having been killed and revived on several occasions. In the Tournament of Power, his friends decided not to include him in the team due to his skill as a warrior. The fans of Yamcha They will surely be happy to see that they have finally proposed to her, which could bring a moment of happiness to the character’s life. Now it only remains to be seen if Yamcha accept or not the proposal glass.

