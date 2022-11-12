If you were delighted with the announcements of Yamato Video arrived last week, then get ready for a huge surprise, because that was just an appetizer! During a recent live broadcast, an avalanche of news arrived in the coming months, not only in streaming on ANiME GENERATIONbut also for the home video market.

ANiME GENERATION

Available from Friday 11 November

My teacher doesn’t show her tail (Uchi no shishou wa shippo ga nai)

A young tanuki, Mameda, reaches Osaka to deceive humans. Her arts leave something to be desired, however, and she is discovered by the one who turns out to be Daikokutei Bunko, a famous rakugo storyteller.

Mameda, struck by how Bunko deceives people with only rakugo, decides to become his pupil. She raises the curtain on a visionary Kansai rakugo story in the Taisho era!

The novel alchemist opens shop (Shinmai Renkinjutsushi no Tenpo Keiei)

Sarasa, orphaned as a child, rolls up her sleeves and studies alchemy to one day open a shop like her parents. Thanks to the help of her very skilled mentor, she soon manages to fulfill her dream, but in a remote village far from the glories of the capital where she grew up! The shy Sarasa will have to get the business back on its feet with the help of new friends.

But it’s not over yet, because more exclusive previews are on the way in the next few days:

Tenken – Reincarnated in a sword

After dying from a car accident, the protagonist finds himself in another world reincarnated as a sword without remembering his name, even though he remembers everything else from his previous life. Accepting his fate as a sword, he begins looking for someone who can wield it. A young cat slave, Fran, discovers the sword and uses it in a battle against a two-headed bear. Since then, their fate will be forever tied.

Call of the Night – The call of the night

Ko is a model student who is highly regarded by his peers. But he seems to be looking for something different and this leads him more and more to distance himself from his friends and social life. One night, while wandering the streets because of his insomnia, he meets a strange girl named Nazuma, who offers to help him. However, the girl does not offer her support in a completely disinterested way and soon Ko will also discover her true nature … as a vampire!

Tokyo Mew Mew New

Remake made on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the franchise.

Ichigo Monomiya has a crush on the most popular boy in school. When she finally manages to have a date with him, she receives special powers and her DNA combines with that of a cat!

Vermeil in Gold – The failing wizard and the strongest calamity make their way into the world of magic

The young Alto Goldfield is likely to repeat the year due to his poor performance. One day he finds a forbidden book and, reciting a spell inside it, summons the ancient demon Vermeil: a fascinating and very irrepressible woman very similar to a succubus, who decides to become Alto’s familiar!

Coming up during the holidays

Detective Conan – Episode One

Special TV movie made in Japan for the twentieth anniversary of the animated series. Modern reinterpretation of the genesis of the story, with the infamous first meeting between Shinichi Kudo and the organization of the Men in Black.

Giant Robo – The day the earth stopped

The Drive earthquake is a practically perfect new source of energy: clean, inexhaustible and completely recyclable. Earth appears to be experiencing a new Golden Age, but the secret society Big Fire plots to dominate the world. In defense of peace, however, the agents of the International Police Organization are fighting, including the charming marksman Gin Rei, the very strong but good-natured Taiso, Professor Go and the thirteen-year-old Daisaku Kusama, the pilot of the largest robot ever built, Giant Robo.

Genie Family – The Return of the Belly Wizard

From January the dubbed version of GENIE FAMILYI – THE RETURN OF THE MAGO PANCIONE, a modern sequel to the historic series by TATSUNOKO PRODUCTION created for the 50th anniversary of the legendary franchise, is arriving on ANiME GENERATION.

The Great Wizard Hakushon returns to Earth after 50 years with his sons Akubi and Puuta, once again serving the Yotayama family. Akubi must do an “internship” on Earth to become the worthy heir to the throne of her father, so she will try to help the lazy little Kantaro (old Kanchan’s nephew) to discover his true passions.

Great classics on the way

Ken the warrior

Ken the warrior 2

The Tiger Man

The Tiger Man II

Abenobashi – the shopping district of magic

Wolf’s Rain

Baldios – the warrior of space + Baldios The Movie

+ Baldios The Movie Maya’s Big Dream (The Glass Mask)

Cyborg 009 TV series + the feature film “Cyborg 009 – the legend of the supergalaxy”

TV series + the feature film “Cyborg 009 – the legend of the supergalaxy” Peter Pan

D’Artagnan and the King’s Musketeers TV series + the feature film “The story of Aramis”

TV series + the feature film “The story of Aramis” Cotton flakes for Jeanie

Charlotte

Les Miserables – Cosette’s heart

Daltanious, the robot of the future

Capitan Harlock SSX – Route to infinity

Mazinkaiser 7 OAV + the film “Mazinkaiser against the Black General”

7 OAV + the film “Mazinkaiser against the Black General” Sandy of a thousand colors

Lupine III The Movie: The Prophecies of Nostradamus

Lupine III The Movie: Dead or Alive – Death Trap

New dubs

Overlord – All 4 seasons will be dubbed, with the first coming this December

– All 4 seasons will be dubbed, with the first coming this December Ple Ple Pleiades is coming in dubbed version on ANiME GENERATION

is coming in dubbed version on ANiME GENERATION Detective Conan – Episode One is coming in December in a dubbed version on ANiME GENERATION

is coming in December in a dubbed version on ANiME GENERATION Call of the Night is being dubbed

is being dubbed Eminence in Shadow is being dubbed

is being dubbed Tenken is being dubbed

is being dubbed Lum and the planetary hustlers is being dubbed

is being dubbed Whimsical Orange Road – 6 OAVs are available on ANiME GENERATION in dubbed version, with faithful adaptation to the original and the historical cast of the TV version “It’s almost magic Johnny” (as far as possible). With the same principle, the remaining two OAVs and the first animated film of the franchise, which will be titled “I would like to go back to that day”, are also entering dubbing.

– 6 OAVs are available on ANiME GENERATION in dubbed version, with faithful adaptation to the original and the historical cast of the TV version “It’s almost magic Johnny” (as far as possible). With the same principle, the remaining two OAVs and the first animated film of the franchise, which will be titled “I would like to go back to that day”, are also entering dubbing. Ushio and Tora will be dubbed in Italian

will be dubbed in Italian Tutor Hitman Reborn! Season 2 will be dubbed in Italian

Home Video

Devilman – The two out of print OAVs will be reissued in DVD and Blu-Ray format, but this time in a “separate” edition

– The two out of print OAVs will be reissued in DVD and Blu-Ray format, but this time in a “separate” edition New HD masters for standard Blu-Ray editions including Daltanious, the robot of the future , Capitan Harlock SSX – Route to infinity And Wolf’s Rain

, And Whimsical Orange Road movie + 8 OAVs coming with a box set (which will include the new voiceovers previously announced)

movie + 8 OAVs coming with a box set (which will include the new voiceovers previously announced) SF Saiyuki Starzinger will come in home video format

will come in home video format Shin Getter Robo Re: Model will come in home video format

will come in home video format Miss Hokusai – Mirto Crespo will come in home video format

will come in home video format John’s island will come in home video format

will come in home video format Perfect Blue new home video edition coming in the second half of 2023

new home video edition coming in the second half of 2023 Lupine III Sixth series will come in home video format

will come in home video format Lupine III a collection of TV films in 9 boxes is coming

Yamato Editions

Album of the art of animation “Lady Oscar” La Rose de Versailles

Rare images presented in full, with great detail and valuable information on the production processes.

Book to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first broadcast of the TV series in Italy, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the manga’s release in Japan.

• 18 × 26 cm • 104 pgg

40 YEARS AFTER THE FIRST TV PASSAGE IN ITALY, A SPECIAL BOOK ON THE ANIMATED VERSION OF LADY OSCAR

On 1 March 1982 at 20:00 the anime masterpiece taken from the manga by Riyoko Ikeda bursts on Italian television screens.

The beauty of the colors, the images, and the whole background that give life to Oscar and the fascinating main characters.

Relive the emotions given by the unforgettable work created by Riyoko Ikeda, through significant memorable scenes selected only from the highest quality materials used in the production of the animation, including rhodium glasses, 35mm positive films and settings. All carefully preserved from the seventies. The artistic settings taken from the large archive of landscapes, buildings, rooms and streets that have been designed to set the life of Oscar and the main characters of the work enrich this book by studying the different drawing techniques used for still images and for backgrounds.