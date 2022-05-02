Yamato Video announces that it has entered into an agreement with Eagle Pictures for home video distribution of its very rich catalog. The company has anticipated that the first titles will be released starting next Junealthough at the moment it has not yet revealed what it is.

Let’s find out some additional details on the collaboration thanks to the press release issued by the company.

Yamato Video concludes a new Home Video distribution agreement with Eagle Pictures

Eagle Pictures, a leading Italian film distribution and production company, has signed a new agreement for the distribution of DVDs and Blu-ray Discs with Yamato Video, a leading company in Italy in the management of Japanese animation rights. The first unreleased titles (films, TV series and direct-to-video) will be available on the market starting from June 2022.

Among the titles of the upcoming Yamato catalog, which will interest various generations of the public, there will be “Fire Force”, “Cardcaptor Sakura”, “Naruto”, “Lupine III”, “DanMachi”, “Haikyu !! The ace of volleyball “,” Rocky Joe “,” Ken the warrior “,” Assassination Classroom “,” Berserk “,” City Hunter “and” Getter Robo “.

Yamato Video and Eagle Pictures will work to achieve the same goal: to spread Japanese animation more and more in Italy and to fascinate all generations of audiences, bringing for the first time to home-videos many unreleased and many classics in new editions remastered in HD. .

Eagle Pictures

Eagle Pictures is the largest independent film distribution and production company in the entertainment market in Italy and holds the rights to a library of over 1,200 titles. The company has distributed numerous Academy Award-winning titles and commercial hits such as: “The king’s speech“”American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving“”The positive side“, The franchise”The Twilight Saga“,”The Divergent series“”Green Book“,”Paddington“.

Eagle Pictures is controlled by Prima Tv, whose largest shareholder is Tarak Ben Ammarthe Franco-Tunisian producer and businessman. Naguib Sawirisfounder and owner of telecommunications giant Wind, owns 20% of the company.

Yamato Video

Yamato Video is one of the leading companies in Italy for the licensing of anime series in the area. Active since 1991, Yamato Video began its business by acquiring rights, locating and distributing in Italy (initially via VHS) films and TV series still unreleased in our country.

Soon, Yamato Video began to expand its catalog with more and more iconic and immortal brands (from Lum to Dragon Ball, from Lupine to Ken the warrior, from Holly & Benji to Lady Oscar and so on) and has always tried to spread the “anime” media in as many ways as possible, precisely to attract and fascinate different generations: from home-video to TV and streaming, up to the production of official “made in Italy” merchandising.