The animated series of One piece continue with the arc of Wano. This means that many characters, settings and other elements were introduced to the author’s story. Eiichiro Oda.

Now, it’s normal for fans to be excited about One piece Because it is a successful series with a huge group of followers around the world and other arguments, however, the hype is big for a character.

The character of Yamato, Kaidou’s daughter will soon have a voice in the anime and that causes expectations to be really high. Technically we speak of someone who is key within the arc of Wano and not just anyone should take the role.

Nothing more to give you an idea, Saori hayami has given his voice to Shinobu on Kimetsu no yaiba, to Fubuki on One punch man and still has the luxury of singing.

These are the reactions for the choice of the voice of Yamato in One Piece

Come on, the most important thing about this announcement is that the fans themselves are the ones who are excited about the addition of Saori hayami like the voice of Yamato on One piece. Technically they made it a trend on Twitter because they think it was the best option.

Many were happy on Twitter to find out who will be the voice of Yamato in One Piece. This is a clear example of such joy.

Let alone the fans who are in love with Saori Hayami and who have followed her for a long time.

Indeed, Saori Hayami, who will be Yamato within One piece In the Wano arc, he has voiced many prominent characters and that prompts fans to recognize his work. That emotion didn’t happen overnight.

Saori Hayami will be Yamato’s seiyuu in the One Piece Anime 😍😍😍 !! It is also the seiyu of other characters like Leona in Dragon Quest: Dai no Daiboken, Shinobu in Kimetsu no Yaiba or Fubuki in One Punch Man. Great choice 👍! https://t.co/C0N7UxcV3l https://t.co/44dOIexLmh – Sergio (redon) (@ Mugiwara_23) August 30, 2021

Well, not to extend it any longer, we are going to a much simpler, direct and very animated tweet by the addition of Saori Hayami to the Eiichiro Oda series. It is very likely that many other fans are on the same train of excitement.