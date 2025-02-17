Bilbao was the National Capital of Mixed Martial Arts last weekend. Wow, the biggest organization of this discipline in our country, gave the departure pistol to the most ambitious season to date, with the celebration of Wow 16, which hung the poster of ‘There are no tickets’ to a week of the event. Some 4,500 spectators gathered to enjoy 13 fights, which were attended by the UFC weight weight champion, Ilia Topuriashareholder of the Spanish promoter, her brother and also athlete of the UFC, Aleksandre Topuriaand the lightweight lighter of the UFC, Joel Álvarezwho was participating in broadcast as a commentator at Movistar Plus.

With regard to the sports plane, in the star fight, Davi Santos won Ander Sánchez by unanimous decision in a very competitive battle. ‘The king of the north’, local idol, arrived with the favorite poster, but the Brazilian, who It has become the ‘Matagigantes’ of the company Spanish, he knew how to impose his style in front of Haro’s fighter. David Santos adds his third consecutive victory in Wow after having imposed on two other big names such as Rafa Calderón and Ayoub born, he directly requested, after the fight, to give him an opportunity to play the “Wow belt.”

In La Céstelar, Yaman ‘El Diamante’ managed to take the victory against Richard Jacomé, adding his third victory in professional combat in the undefeated duel. A clash in which he was very dominant in front of a hard fighter and that served him to consolidate himself as one of the great promises of national mixed martial arts. After his victory, Yaman imitated the gesture of drinking a cup, as did Ilia Topuria after her victory against Max Holloway. In addition, he jumped from the octagon to embrace El Matador, who applauded the performance of the Basque fighter. “Someday I will be champion,” he told him in the post -oxpeating interview.

Other outstanding victories were those of Tato First, in a high intensity clash against the local Arkaitz ‘Gudari’ Ramos, the triumph by fabia synthes syntles against Cherif Larossi in the first assault or the worked Truinfo de Jonathan García against Manuel Lancioli. The Basque had the fighter of the UFC Benoit Saint-Denis in its corner. In addition, the show was not limited to Bilbao Arena. Wow 16 transferred borders, reaching national and international audiences thanks to the broadcast at UFC Fight Pass and the Vamos de Movistar Plus channel.









WOW 16 fighting results

1 – Nadia Gómez «La Pitbull» Gómez vs. Belén Muñoz: Nadia expires by unanimous decision.

2 – Blas Agea vs. Luis Felipe López: Blas expires by divided decision.

3 – Adriano Camillo vs. Destiny “Black Nightmare” Osarumwense: Destiny defeats in the second assault by submission (guillotine) in the first assault.

4 – Marouane «Super Moro» Nassiri vs. Iker «Mike» Dávila: Unanimous draw.

5 – Marc Cervera vs. Richard «Panther» Proaño: Marc expires by unanimous decision.

6 – Kevin «Bulldog» Valderas vs. Rachid “El Tornado” Archaoui: Rachid defeats Tko in the first assault.

7 – Alessandro Ortolani vs. Francisco «Afro Gipsy» Silumsadisa: Silumsadisa expires by unanimous decision.

8 – Teo Saldana vs. PEPE «The Wolf King» Cavada: Teo Saldana wins by Tko in the second assault.

9 – Cherif «The Last Nomad» Larossi vs. Fabia “El Potro Menorquín” Sintes: Fabia expires by submission in the first assault.

10 – Manuel «Kangaroo» Lancioli vs. Jonatan “The Beast” Garcia: Jonatan expires by unanimous decision.

11 – Tato First vs. Arkaitz «Gudari» Ramos: Tato expires by divided decision.

12 – Richard «La Panther» Jacomé vs. Yaman “El Diamond” Mjahed: Yaman expires by Tko in the second assault.

13 – Davi Santos vs. Ander “The King in the North” Sánchez: Davi Santos defeats by unanimous decision.