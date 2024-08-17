Madrid (AFP)

The father of Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has left the hospital, two days after he was stabbed several times, thanking emergency staff for their quick response.

The 17-year-old star’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, was stabbed several times in a parking lot in Mataró, after an argument with some men while walking his dog on Wednesday evening.

Private TV channel Antena 3 broadcast images of Nasraoui meeting with friends in the Rocafundo neighbourhood of Mataró after leaving Can Ruti Hospital.

He posted a photo on Instagram of himself hugging his mother and kissing her on the head, along with a post thanking his friends who called emergency services and “were there for me,” as well as the police “for their quick response and doing a job well.”

He said he particularly wanted to thank a policeman who “quickly closed a wound in my chest that was bleeding the most, and held my hand, not letting go until the end, so that I would not lose consciousness.”

Police arrested four men over the attack, with one ordered detained by a court in Mataró, while the others were released on bail with varying conditions.

The court said they were being investigated on charges of “attempted murder and causing injuries.”

Neither the authorities nor Nasraoui provided any details about the incident, but the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia said he was walking in his neighborhood when water fell on him from a balcony where a boy was playing.

This angered the Moroccan-born man, who quickly got into an argument with the boy’s family, and the police had to intervene to separate the two parties, in a scene that was filmed by the neighbors and posted on social media.

Family members later asked to meet Nasraoui, claiming they wanted to reconcile with him, but ended up stabbing him, according to La Vanguardia, which first reported the stabbing.

Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring goals by making a hand gesture indicating the number “304”, in reference to the postal code of the Catalan neighbourhood of Rocafundo.

Jamal made his professional debut with Barcelona at the age of 15, and quickly established himself on the international stage, helping Spain win the 2024 European Championship this summer.

His father gained fame during the European Cup, with his presence on social media and media appearances, where he frequently posted content showing his support for his son who preferred to defend the colours of Spain instead of his home country, Morocco.