Madrid (dpa)

Mounir Nasraoui, father of Lamine Yamal, the rising star in the Spanish national team and Barcelona club, confirmed that since his son was born on July 13, 2007, he knew that he would become a star on the football fields.

Nasraoui said in an interview with several Spanish newspapers, according to the newspaper “Mundo Deportivo”, that he “followed his son’s brilliance in the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024″, like everyone else, with happiness, pride and a lot of love from all over Spain.”

Yamal became the youngest player in the history of the European Nations Cup to score, before he turned 17, with his goal against France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

A picture of the Argentine legend Lionel Messi sitting next to Yamal as an infant has recently spread, as if the former Barcelona star knew that this child would one day become one of the stars of the beautiful game.

“One of the happiest men in the world today is Munir Nasraoui,” Nasraoui wrote to Mundo Deportivo, a day after his 17th birthday, leading Spain’s dreams into the Euro 2024 final against England on Sunday.