FC Barcelona and Lamine Yamal beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on matchday 2 of LaLiga. The Catalans take second place and start their 2024-2025 campaign perfectly
Decisive against Bilbao, Lamine Yamal has been as monstrous as he has been for several months. After the match, the Spanish winger spoke to reporters and did not hesitate to gently “criticise” his teammate and friend Nico Williams for his way of defending.
“I saw a bit of space, I also saw Nico (Williams) coming, who is not very intense in defence, and when I found space, I shot. I am very happy with the team’s victory, it is very important to win at home. What we try to do is think about scoring, when we have the ball we go like arrows in the opponent’s half and we are very dangerous.”
Nico Williams, who was announced as a close associate of FC Barcelona this summer, is not expected to leave Athletic Bilbao in the coming days. The Spanish striker who took over the number 10 from Iker Munian is expected to spend one last season at the Basque club before leaving next summer.
In addition to FC Barcelona, many clubs will be waiting to sign him. With a contract until June 2027, his market value currently reaches 70 million euros according to the web transfer market.
