Yamal (17 years old), who won the title of best young player in the Euro 2024 tournament, contributed to leading Spain to win the cup, while Messi (37 years old) led the Argentine national team to win the Copa America title.

Yamal had said at a Spain training camp that “it would be a dream to play against Messi in the final”, a dream that became a reality thanks to Spain’s European Cup and Argentina’s Copa America wins.

The new edition of the “Finalissima” tournament is likely to be held in June 2024, as UEFA and CONMEBOL are expected to agree on the location.

The first edition of the “Finalissima” Cup was launched in 1985, bringing together the Copa America champion and the Euro winner. Argentina had won the last edition when they met Italy at Wembley Stadium in London.

“Little Messi

This match will have a special flavour as it will bring together Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, and this may be the only time the two football stars meet.

Yamal has impressed football fans with his high technical skills and his ability to make a difference on the pitch, contributing to building attacks and scoring goals.

Football fans in Spain have given Lamine several nicknames, including “The Jewel,” “The New Messi,” or “Little Messi,” due to his similar playing style to “La Pulga.”

It seems that Yamal’s future will be promising to the point that he is now being compared to the greats, and Yamal is also the youngest player in history to participate in the European Nations Championship that was held in Germany.