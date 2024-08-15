Yamal, the father of the Barcelona star was stabbed in a parking lot. The conditions

The father of Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal he was taken to hospital after being stabbed in a parking lot.

Mounir Nasraoui received “more than one stab wound” in a car park in the city of Mataronorth of Barcelona, ​​where he currently resides, and was taken to Can Ruti hospital in Badalona, ​​just outside Barcelona.

Initially, the conditions were described as “serious”. More reassuring news came laterRelevo explained that “the attacker’s father is out of danger, he has been discharged and is already at home.”

According to the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’, the Catalan regional police Mossos d’Esquadra is investigating the attack on the father of the 16-year-old footballer, who was one of the protagonists of the recent European Championships won by Spain, and found several witnesses to the accident.