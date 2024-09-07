In an interview with the French newspaper “L’Equipe”, Yamal said that his escape from dogs when he was young contributed to improving his level of dribbling.

The newspaper highlighted that when the Barcelona player was young, he “got to know dogs, and he had to outsmart them and avoid them… and it seems that this unique and strange work has paid off.”

“I always played with dogs, my father said they would bite me and I started running with them; playing against dogs is the hardest thing you can do,” Lamin said.

According to L’Equipe, “Yamal’s street matches with dogs, as well as facing older teenagers, helped him become the footballer he is today and enhance his skills.”

Yamal explained: “Playing in the street took away my fear of facing old people. They were 20 years old and I was 11.”

Marca newspaper revealed that the Spanish national team player is the player who did… With the most dribbles in the first four matches in La Liga.

She added: “His tally is 15 dribbles, followed by Real Madrid player Kylian Mbappe, with 14 dribbles.”