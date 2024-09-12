Governor Artyukhov: Children who burned a helicopter in Noyabrsk were drawn into the crime

The schoolchildren who burned the Mi-8T helicopter of Utair airline at the airport of the city of Noyabrsk in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug were drawn into committing a crime. This was stated by the Governor of Yamal Dmitry Artyukhov during a meeting of the regional government.

“The teenagers were essentially drawn into committing a serious crime for monetary compensation. It is obvious that they were controlled from the outside,” the politician said. He also noted that the children involved in this incident were in good standing, but succumbed to the opportunity to make easy money and “now their fates may turn out completely differently.”

The governor also drew attention to the problem of security of key transport facilities.

I am sure that serious work will be carried out with the airport owner to find out how this could have happened. If even children were able to get onto the territory, what can we say about trained adults? Dmitry ArtyukhovGovernor of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area

Teenage saboteurs may have been recruited in a school toilet

The teenagers who set fire to the helicopter could have been recruited by saboteurs at a local school. Leaflets calling for people to “earn money” were scattered in the toilets of School No. 9. The QR code on the leaflet leads to a bot that promises a cash reward for committing various acts of sabotage on infrastructure facilities.

5,000,000 rubles promised schoolchildren for setting fire to a helicopter

The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, September 11. Schoolchildren aged 13 and 14 got onto the helipad at the Noyabrsk airport through a hole in the fence, poured flammable liquid on the parked Mi-8 and tried to set it on fire with a cigarette. There was no fire. Then one of the teenagers lit another cigarette and stuck it in the liquid, causing an explosion. As a result, the helicopter burned completely and could not be restored. The schoolchildren received burns, so they ran away from the airport and called an ambulance. The victims were taken to the hospital.

The detectives learned that the schoolchildren met in the entrance of a residential building, from there they took a taxi to the airport and ended up on the airfield. It turned out that the mother of one of the boys works at this air harbor.

“Rates” for arson of cell towers revealed

The young arsonists admitted that they were involved in another crime. According to them, several days ago they set fire to a cell phone tower. For this they were promised to be paid 300 thousand rubles.

Related materials:

In May, an 18-year-old local resident was caught in the Ivanovo region after setting a fire at a communications tower in the village of Zhukovo. He admitted that he was promised a “fee” for destroying the communications facility in the amount of 350 thousand rubles. He faces up to five years in prison.

That same month, Rosgvardia detained a native of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) who burned down a cell tower in the village of Menshovo in the Moscow region. During a conversation with security forces, the detainee admitted that he had committed the arson and filmed the incident on a smartphone camera in order to receive 30 thousand rubles, which an unknown person had promised him as a reward. The offender even managed to receive the money, which he used to buy a bottle of vodka and get drunk.