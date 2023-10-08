The Blaugrana star celebrates at just 16 years of age, setting a new championship record, but it is not enough to overturn the initial 2-0 of the Andalusians, second to last in the standings. It ends 2-2, the Catalans remain third

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci





@

filippomricci – Madrid (Spain)

A historic record, an unexpected draw. Lamine Yamal became the youngest scorer in the history of La Liga, but at the end of a spectacular match Barcelona drew 2-2 in Granada and ended the ninth matchday -3 behind Real Madrid and -1 behind Girona, with Atletico, who beat Real Sociedad 2-1, 2 points down but with a game to recover.

TONIGHT OR NEVER — It was the last chance, and Lamine Yamal didn’t let it slip away. To take the record the boy had to score tonight against Granada, and he did it. In the first minute of injury time in the first half he pounced on an assist from Joao Felix and beat Andre Ferreira to close the gap as Granada had taken the lead after 17 seconds through Bryan Zaragoza, a very promising Canterano who had doubled the lead in the 29th minute . And it hit the post in the 88th minute. See also Trento raises its head and overcomes Monza, 2-1 in the series

OLINGA BEATEN — The record belonged to Cameroonian Fabrice Olinga, who on 18 August 2012 in the first match of the championship scored Malaga’s only goal in Vigo against Celta. The African striker, now at Romanian Botosani, scored a goal at 16 years and 98 days. Lamine Yamal scored at 16 years and 87 days: considering that there is now the international break, Barcelona’s next match would have arrived too late to take the lead. But Lamine seems to be touched by a magic wand, his story is continuous Carpe Diem. And so after several other records of precocity between club and national team, La Liga and Champions League, we take this one which is prestigious and will be decidedly difficult to beat.

SO MANY EMOTIONS — In the second half the substitutions, Barça’s forcing, Barcelona’s equalizer in the 85th minute: assist from the left by Balde and close range touch by Sergi Roberto, who came on shortly before for Fermin Lopez, surprise of the day in Xavi’s starting 11. Then, as mentioned, the post of the irrepressible Bryan Zaragoza, 164 centimeters full of quality, and the goal disallowed by Joao Felix in the 9th minute due to an offside by Ferran Torres. See also Pessina: “The transition from Monza to Milan? It was a romantic operation”

FULL INFIRMARY — For Xavi, already without the injured Pedri, de Jong, Raphinha and Lewandowski, in addition to a less than exciting result there is also another health issue: Kounde was also injured. On October 28th Madrid arrives in Montjuic for an already decisive Clásico.