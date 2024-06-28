Iwata’s moves

Evidence of rebirth. There Yamaha in 2021 it won the world title with Fabio Quartararo, but then began a decline as steep as it was rapid. The arrival of Max Bartolini from Ducati at the end of 2023 and the epilogue of the Lin Jarvis era at the end of 2024 represent a real turning point for the Iwata company which has essentially ‘delegated’ all the operations that matter – including the technical ones – to the Italian headquarters in Gerno di Lesmo.

In the last test in Valencia – made possible by the new regulation relating to concessions which essentially put Honda and Yamaha in the position to do everything that can help them return to being protagonists – the Yamaha riders had at their disposal a new engine which Fabio Quartararo liked, according to which it will be possible to recover some of the proverbial ‘agility’ of the Yamaha.

Soon, then, important announcements will arrive to define the future of Yamaha in MotoGP. Pramac has decided to accept the offer of the house of the three tuning forks that will thus return to having a satellite team and not just any one, given that in 2023 Paolo Campinoti’s structure won the title reserved for teams. Alex Rinsmoreover, will remain within the Yamaha rider pool as the former Suzuki and Honda rider anticipated yesterday on the eve of the Dutch GP he won on board the Suzuki in 2018. “I am proud to stay another two years at Yamaha – his words reported by the Spanish newspaper AS – when will my announcement arrive? My manager is working on it, in conjunction with the one relating to Pramac I think. If I will stay in the official team or if I will go to Pramac? I don’t know, in any case I think Yamaha will do something very similar to what KTM will do next year”. In 2025 there will be four ‘orange’ bikes entrusted to Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales and according to Rins Yamaha is ready to do the same also in terms of the technical package available.