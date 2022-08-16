From the experience in MxGP and Ama Pro Motocross and Supercross the guidelines for the new 450, completely revolutionized: it is now 2 kg lighter and with 5% more power. There is also the Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition (costs 300 euros more). Here are all the technical data available

That Yamaha had been focusing strongly on motocross for a few years was clear. See the efforts made in MxGP and overseas in Ama Pro Motocross and Supercross: top team able to win the Ama SX 250 West with Christian Craig and the Ama SX 450 with Eli Tomac in 2022. Or, again, the title MX2 of Maxime Renaux in 2021, the red plate in the hands of Jago Geerts and three Yamaha Factory in the first five places of the MxGP 2022. In short, it is precisely from these efforts in motorsport, from the experience gained in competitions at the highest levels that the new Yamaha YZ450F 2023. The MX1 of the house of the three tuning forks has been completely revolutionized to offer customers and potential customers a modern, technological, performing and intuitive product. Available starting November 2022, Yamaha YZ450F will be priced at 10,199 euros. It will take 300 euros more to have it in Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Edition livery, inspired by the official bikes.

Yamaha YZ450F 2023: chassis and components – Lighter, leaner, more precise. Easy to say, difficult to make. The new generation double-beam aluminum frame stiffened in key points, the revised ergonomics and the Kayaba suspension with recalibrated calibration work in this direction: to make the YZ450F more performing and manageable, with a weight of 109 kg with a full tank of petrol and oil. Long list of changes compared to the 2022 MX1: new clutch with flat spring, revised airbox with redesigned air path and new airbox, redesigned (5-speed) gearbox, improved saddle-footpeg-handlebar triangulation with height increase saddle of 10 mm and pegs lower than 10 mm, thus extrapolating 20 mm more for the legs. In addition, the new plastics not only give a fresh and modern look to the bike, but also a slim profile to be exploited for movements in the saddle while riding.

Yamaha YZ450F 2023: engine and electronics – The work done by Yamaha technicians on the engine is not indifferent, which remains with the head rotated 180 ° and the muffler manifold. The engine is now 5% more performing with greater power and greater linearity in delivery. The updates include a new forged aluminum piston, a new cylinder body and redesigned crankshaft, as well as new larger diameter titanium intake valves and dry sump lubrication. Features that combined with the revised frontal intake allow the Yamaha YZ450F 2023 to spin the engine at 500 rpm more than before. Much of the 2 kg less weight compared to the 2022 model year was obtained from the one-piece steel clutch housing (-0.75 kg). Instead of traditional coil springs the YZ450F now uses new disc springs. The sophisticated Power Tuner app (extensively revised) allows you to make quick adjustments on the track to dampen or accentuate the character of the engine according to the conditions of the ground and the track, with the possibility of setting the traction control on two levels (or deactivate it ) and launch control. For the latter, the "Rev limit" function has been added which can be set to a maximum speed between 6,000 and 11,000 rpm. This allows the rider to open the throttle to 100% and concentrate solely on lowering the gate and releasing the clutch.

Yamaha YZ450F 2023: the technical sheet Motor Liquid-cooled 4-stroke single cylinder, Dohc, 4 valves Displacement 450 cc Bore x stroke 97 x 60.8 mm Compression ratio 13: 1 Lubrication Dry sump Clutch In oil bath, multiple discs Goodwill Electric Transmission Always in gear, 5 gears Final transmission Chain Diet Electronic injection with 44 mm Mikuni throttle body Chassis Double beam in aluminum Trail 120 mm Front suspension Kayaba telescopic fork, 310 mm travel Rear suspension Kayaba monoshock with progressive linkages, 315 mm travel, swingarm Front brake Single 270 mm disc Rear brake Single 240mm disc Front tire Dunlop Geomax MX33 80 / 100-21 51M Rear tire Dunlop Geomax MX33 120 / 80-19 63M Dimensions Length 2,180 mm, width 830 mm, height 1,275 mm, wheelbase 1,480 mm, minimum height from the ground 350 mm Saddle height 965 mm Curb weight (including full fuel and oil tanks 109 kg Tank capacity 6.2 liters Engine oil quantity 1.2 liters Price 10,199 euros (10,499 for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Edition)