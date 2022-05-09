In recent weeks, Aprilia and Suzuki’s interest in the Razlan Razali’s RNF team, currently Yamaha’s only customer team in MotoGP. But nothing is defined, with Iwata appearing determined to keep under its wing the Malaysian structure sponsored by the Italian WithU, which in the past trained its two factory pilots, the world champion and championship leader Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli. About that Lin Jarvisin charge of Yamaha in MotoGP, did not hide the fact that he was scanning the market in search of riders to position in the satellite team, as well as having spoken with Miguel Oliveira, for a possible ‘plan B’ in case of non-renewal of Quartararo: “I spoke to Paulo Oliveira, Miguel’s father, this spring. But I have to admit I’ve talked to practically all the drivers’ managers, it’s part of my job. I need to know what’s going on in the riders market, for example I intend to find out what Honda will do, if it separates from one of its factory riders and if it will hunt down any of our riders. I was also interested in the situation of the two Suzuki riders, even before the announcement of the team’s retirement. I practically talked to all the managers, except the four from Honda and two others ”.

But Jarvis’s attention for the WithU team, which could free both Dovizioso and Darryn Binder, seems to be directed outside the premier class: “Celestino Vietti could become an interesting piece. He could be considered by the Mooney VR46 team, but I don’t know if they have a place for him on the team as they have Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi. He is certainly one of the most interesting drivers. Toprak Razgatlioglu, on the other hand, will test a MotoGP for the first time in June, probably in Aragon. Once we have tested the bike, we will see what its performance and speed will be. We do not have a place for him in the official team, but if he is willing to enter MotoGP, we will be able to offer him our best saddle possible, the one in the RNF team. He will decide whether to stay in Superbike or race in MotoGP with us or for another team“, Concluded the manager to the Germans of Speedweek.