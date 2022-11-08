Since the disappearance of the FJR 1300, Yamaha hasn’t really had a long-distance touring bike anymore. The brand of the three crossed tuning forks closes that gap in the range by now giving the Tracer 9 GT much richer. Behold the Tracer 9 GT+.

In terms of engine, chassis and styling, Yamaha had completely refreshed the Tracer 9 GT last year, so that engine served as an excellent basis for the GT+. The latter wants to make a difference as a sporty touring motorcycle with its electronic equipment and that is not a minus, hence the plus in the model name. For example, the Tracer 9 GT+ is the first Yamaha to be equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), the kind of cruise control that adapts to the speed of the vehicle in front that we have already found on some of the competition’s machines. The motorcyclist can set the ACC to four different following distances and the system operates between 30 and 160 kilometers per hour, although it is linked to certain gears. In the first and second gear, the ACC works from thirty kilometers per hour, in third and fourth gears from forty per hour and in the two highest gears from fifty kilometers per hour. The ACC remains engaged when you shift up or down, the system is not deactivated until you brake or pull the clutch lever for more than one second. If the radar detects a vehicle in front or if the engine takes a bend, the ACC is automatically adjusted to this and there is even a passing aid: The ACC accelerates more smoothly than normal when the turn signal is engaged and the engine is performing an overtaking manoeuvre.

Unified Brake System

The Adaptive Cruise Control is a first for Yamaha, the radar-controlled Unified Brake System (UBS) is a first in the motorcycle world. The UBS uses the information from the radar sensor and the 6-axis IMU to control the front and rear braking forces. The whole system only works if the motorcyclist has activated the Brake Control. The Unified Brake System uses the information from the radar that also controls the Adaptive Cruise Control to assist the motorcyclist in emergency situations. If the system calculates that the braking force of the driver is insufficient to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front, the system automatically increases the brake pressure and distributes that brake pressure as optimally as possible between the front and rear wheel. Yamaha therefore describes the UBS as a brake support system and not a system that automatically prevents collisions. To take full advantage of the electronics store, the Unified Brake System is coupled to the semi-active suspension. When braking hard, the suspension is adjusted to keep the bike stable. The electronically controlled KADS (KYB Actimatic Damper System) suspension comes from Kayaba, offers a choice of Sport and Comfort mode and constantly adapts the damping to the driving conditions.

screen time

To keep an eye on all the settings of the boatload of electronics, the Tracer 9 GT+ got a 7-inch TFT color screen with a choice of three layouts. You can connect the smartphone via USB, WiFi or Bluetooth and once connected you can also read your emails on the dashboard of your motorcycle. Linked to the Yamaha MyRide app and the Garmin Motorize App, you can view the Garmin navigation on the entire dashboard.

And for the rest?

In order to guarantee a perfect cooperation with the Adaptive Cruise Control, the quickshifter was tackled. The button shop on the steering wheel has been redesigned to allow intuitive operation of all electronics, and to ensure passenger comfort on long journeys, the pillion seat is adjustable in height and covered with a new material. The diameter of the rear disc brake increased by 9% to 267mm, the rear brake design was revised and a new brake pedal was added.

The Tracer 9 GT+ will (only) be available at Yamaha dealers in May 2023, the Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT will remain in the range.