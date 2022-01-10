The Iwata house is preparing to land in the zero-emission commuter segment: the first tests for E01, the first electric scooter of the Iwata house, are underway
Yamaha looks to the universe green. A new confirmation of the Tre Diapasons’ interest in electric mobility comes to us from the web, where the first “stolen” images of the new electric commuter of the Iwata house, E01, began to circulate. More than two years after the presentation of the prototype, unveiled in 2019 at the Tokyo Motor Show, the first zero-emission scooter of the Japanese brand was pinched during some road tests, but that’s not all: according to rumors circulating on the net ( reported in particular by the magazine Bikedekho ) some journalists of the Japanese press would even have been summoned for a secret test, called to report their impressions in view of the development of the definitive version.
YAMAHA E01, ELECTRIC AND SPORTS
–
Despite the heavy camouflage, compared to the concept seen in Tokyo, many similarities and some differences can be identified. The general line has remained faithful to that of the prototype, but among other things, two small LED headlights have arrived that wink at the R-Series, a family feeling that characterizes in a markedly sporty sense. Many components are instead inherited directly from the Nmax, an evident kinship especially in the cockpit area with special regard to the LCD instrumentation. Equipped with a front-rear double disc braking system equipped with ABS and 13-inch wheels, E01 should benefit from a range of about 80 km, and despite the fact that the parent company has not yet confirmed any official data it should be able to be equated to a more conventional 125 cc thermal engine.
