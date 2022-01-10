Yamaha looks to the universe green. A new confirmation of the Tre Diapasons’ interest in electric mobility comes to us from the web, where the first “stolen” images of the new electric commuter of the Iwata house, E01, began to circulate. More than two years after the presentation of the prototype, unveiled in 2019 at the Tokyo Motor Show, the first zero-emission scooter of the Japanese brand was pinched during some road tests, but that’s not all: according to rumors circulating on the net ( reported in particular by the magazine Bikedekho ) some journalists of the Japanese press would even have been summoned for a secret test, called to report their impressions in view of the development of the definitive version.