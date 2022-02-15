The adventure has a name, a program and a future full of certainties and it is called Ténéré Spirit. A great calendar of experiences, dedicated to all lovers of the most popular legendary twin-cylinder ever, which the Japanese manufacturer wanted to expand and intensify thanks to the success of the formats proposed last season.

The Ténéré Challenge, the Ténéré Experience Discovery, the Alps Tourist Trophy are the three main events that represent and interpret the Ténéré Spirit. Three completely different events, in terms of difficulty and approach, but capable of bringing out the best in those who, on the saddle, try to experience passion in a simple and authentic way. All activities are designed to ensure maximum flexibility and offer the support of professionals and pilots able to accompany the protagonists in the acquisition of valuable information to overcome any challenge, personal or sporting.

“The To hold it was a great success right from the start, not only for the technical characteristics, but also and above all for the versatility: from the everyday bike to the companion of epic adventures – he has declared Andrea Colombi, Yamaha Country Manager Italy – We are convinced that direct experience and sharing are the basis for giving even greater consistency to Ténéré’s choice. In 2022 we will enrich the program of experiences offered to our customers: from the selective Ténéré Challenge to the first steps that lead to the discovery of the territory with the Discovery Experience: we want each customer to experience the pleasure of adventure based on their level of experience “.

The Ténéré Challenge is inserted inside the Italian championship Motorally and reserved for Ténéré 700s. To participate it will be sufficient to have the FMI competitive license and register for the races. The Yamaha organization present at each round will set up the paddock to welcome the Challenge riders. In addition to the great fun, the participants will be able to realize the dream of knowing the multiple champion Alessandro Botturi, which will reveal little secrets and driving techniques. Besides he will also be present Niccolò Pietribiasiwhich after having won the 2021 Ténéré Challenge, will be Alessandro’s Team Mate in the Official Yamaha Rally Team. Important news this year is the Ténéré Experience Discovery, reserved for less experienced motorcyclists, who will be able to try their hand at a simpler and more accessible parallel path on the same dates as the Challenge. They will have a tutor who will guide them along the way to tackle off-road driving and navigation. A day full of adrenaline to get to know and experience the discipline of Motorally as protagonists.

Those who are already familiar with asphalt, rough terrain and dust and want to discover extraordinary scenarios and panoramas scattered in different locations of the Peninsula, can participate in the Alps Tourist Trophy, a circuit of motorcycle-touring events, with a ranking based on navigation skills and running regularity. The owners of the Ténéré 700 will receive the special ranking – Ténéré Adventourerwith the possibility of aiming for the final victory, which will open the entrance to the Yamaha team of the Swank Rally in Sardinia at the end of September. TO kick off the season a real “Off-road day”, Saturday 19 March at Maggiora Off-Road Arena. In what is one of the times of the off-road vehicle, a sort of festival animated by test rides with the Ténéré will be staged, ATV tests, driving courses, many guests and surprises that will mark the beginning of all the events on the calendar.