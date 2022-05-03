Loyal readers know that at the Motorcyclist’s house we have a big boon for the Yamaha Ténéré 700. Would you like to experience why? Then we have good news, because we have five spots to divide for a real reader test on Thursday 26 May!

Five readers join us in the saddle of a Yamaha Ténéré 700 for a ride of about an hour, starting point is the Mettet circuit, so the laps in question are already a must. Icing on the cake: after the test drive you will be treated to a bbq lunch by Yamaha. Your findings about the motorcycle will be processed afterwards in a report that will appear in the June issue of Motorrider.

What you have to do for that? Firstly, be free on Thursday 26 May, and of course be in possession of an A1 driving license and motorcycle clothing*.

If those requirements have been checked, send an email with subject ‘Reader test’ to sarah@motorrijder.be with the following information:

Name

Age

Number of years of driving experience

Motivation why that seat belongs to you

The winners will be contacted personally on Friday 6 May, so you can participate until Thursday 5 May midnight. Good luck!

Place of appointment: Circuit Jules Tacheny in Mettet

Time trip: 12:00 (lunch after the ride)

All further practical information will be delivered to the winners in time

*protective motorcycle jacket and trousers • gloves • motorcycle boots or high motorcycle shoes • integral or modular helmet