E.There’s little point in circumventing it, so let’s get it off right away. What makes the rally edition of the Ténéré 700 so desirable has less to do with technology than with color. This marvelous blue, reminiscent of a sky in the mood of a penate, plus a sunny yellow with a hint of an egg, enriched by black color elements that went down in Yamaha history a long time ago as the “Speedblock” decor. Amazing. The special presentation is crowned by the shimmering gold rims of the wheels, which are covered with coarse tires.

Viewed objectively, there are also a number of more tangible differences between the rally version and the Ténéré, which was presented in 2019 and which has been longed for for years. Longed for by motorcyclists with a preference for manageable technology, it has to be specified more precisely, a weakness for enduros in the original sense, light, slim, robust, off-road and free from electronic fuss. Honda had pioneered this a few years ago with the new edition of the Africa Twin, but then moved in the course of the model revision in the direction of the travel elephants fattened with luxury equipment like the GS from BMW. The wiry Yamaha pushes into the void.

Driving modes, engine mappings, chassis electronics – nothing like that. No showmanship thanks to Bluetooth, connectivity or TFT display. The shaky cockpit screen in portrait format evokes memories of the Middle Ages of the digital age, when Super Mario skipped monochrome through the picture, but leaves nothing to be desired in terms of clarity. The list of assistance systems has exactly one entry, namely the legally required ABS, which can be deactivated on the rear wheel for off-road use. A tester for the magazine “Motorrad” recently aptly described how beneficial it can be to be on the road with such a purist motorcycle: “The relieved upper room conveys some relief from the self-imposed pressure to fine-tune the electronics. Especially because the Ténéré can do what it has to be able to do. “

The desert calls

That’s the way it is. Yamaha clears your mind. The driver’s right hand is available to control traction, which is not a bad solution given the pleasantly direct and unadulterated connection between the throttle grip and the rear wheel. The thrust of the 689-cubic two-cylinder – 73 hp rated power at 9000 rpm and 68 Nm at 6500 rpm – can be precisely dosed. Pulling power and maneuverability are equally present, but there is also a sometimes jerky throttle response from overrun. The six-speed gearbox works accurately, albeit with a bony shift feel.









At Tacho 190, the Ténéré runs after its 21-inch front wheel with stoic calm. She looks happy as soon as she is allowed to sniff a bad dirt road or a stubble field. Their off-road suitability is pronounced. This applies to the chassis as well as to the ergonomic conditions, when sitting and even more when standing. With ample suspension travel of 210 millimeters at the front and 200 at the rear, it swallows a lot. It’s just a shame that in asphalt Central Europe there are hardly any opportunities to enjoy the off-road skills in a permitted manner. It will take a while before climate change creates desert slopes that perfectly match the Ténéré. Fortunately, the roads in this country are often in poor condition. You don’t avoid bumps and manhole covers, but drive over them on purpose. For the Ténéré, whose name refers to a stretch of land full of rubble and sand in the southern Sahara, there cannot be enough manhole covers.

At the same time, thanks to the sufficiently tight damping, it does not behave in any way rocky on the country road, does not dip into the front too deeply even when braking hard, and swings pleasantly from one lean angle to the other. The Pirelli Scorpion Rallye STR tires play surprisingly well in the turmoil of corners despite their rough profile. The Paris-Dakar-style towering front section offers efficient wind protection.

Healthy hardness

All of this already applies to the basic version of the machine, which costs around 9,700 euros (technology and engine from May 28, 2019). Now the rally variant, which is around 1,600 euros more expensive, attracts with additional attractions. Above all the Akrapovič silencer, which ensures a full and at the same time exemplary subtle sound. Also: massive protectors for the engine, radiator and chain, off-road grips and side protection for the tank. The incandescent energy-saving indicators of the standard model are being replaced by LED components that better match the enterprising rally face with four LED headlights. What the blue one unfortunately lacks are cruise control and heated grips.

The bench of the normal Ténéré is not only hard and narrow, but at 875 millimeters it is also so high that climbing without a chicken ladder is a challenge for short grown-ups. The Rally adds another 20 millimeters: a seat height of 895 millimeters means that even at five feet five you can only reach the ground with your toe when you stop at traffic lights. You have to want to get involved. The one-piece cross-country stool allows maximum freedom of movement, but requires a milker with a steel back. The engine is content with around four liters of gasoline per 100 kilometers, the tank holds 16 liters. Longer passages without interruption are therefore possible.

If you can last long enough on the robust furniture. In any case, the chic seat cover made of two different materials plus the “Yamaha” lettering goes perfectly with the rally’s wanted color. Blue, yellow, speed block – like the Yamaha racing machines of the Dakar Rally from the early eighties.