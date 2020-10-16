Yamaha rules out, for the moment, resorting to Jorge Lorenzo, test rider of the tuning fork brand, as a replacement for Valentino Rossi in case he could not participate in the Teruel GP next week. The Italian has stayed at home for this first appointment in Alcañiz for testing positive for Coronavirus and his mark would only be used by the Spanish in case he could not be for Valencia, on November 11, and making it clear that before they would send him to shoot, because they did not see him very fit in the Portimao test last week.

Meregalli has told Dazn: “Valentino is fine. It was an unpleasant surprise for us, but he is not the only one to catch it. We must wait until he can return as well as possible. We have not thought of replacing him for Aragon 1 and most likely we will not replace him for Aragon 2 either. In the regulations we have a period of ten days to be able to find a substitute for the official driver, and I don’t think we will substitute him for Aragon 2. Another thing would be if he could not be in Valencia either. In that case we would replace it. Jorge could be the candidate. In the Portimao test we saw that he had been eight months without riding a motorcycle and you need to regain rhythm, speed, acceleration, braking. If it were him, we would surely make him ride a motorcycle between Aragon and Valencia “.