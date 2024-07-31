All set for Silverstone

There are several reasons to attend the British Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend at Silverstone: not only for the return of MotoGP after the long summer break, but also for the 75th anniversary of the MotoGP, which will be celebrated by several teams with special liveries for the occasion. Among these there will also be the Yamahawho will return to the track after a first half of the season characterised by competitive difficulties, like his compatriot Honda.

Quartararo charged after the break

The proof is in the 15th place occupied in the world rankings of Fabio Quartararoworld champion in 2021, with the Frenchman never going beyond the fifth position obtained in the Sprint race in Jerez: “After relaxing and spending some time with friends and family, I am ready to start the second part of the season. – explained ‘El Diablo – I also spent a good amount of time training. There are still 11 races to go and we will work hard in the next few months to find the next step. So, I’m ready to go! I like Silverstone, it’s a great event for Monster Energy and also for MotoGP. I think the fans will really appreciate the special 75th anniversary liveries.”

Back on track

Desire to get back on track also underlined by Alex Rinswho also missed the last German Grand Prix due to surgery following a highside in Assen which caused him to fracture his right wrist: “It’s nice to be back here after the recovery period. – he has declared – I feel good, the three weeks off helped me prepare for this weekend. I had time to get back into training, so I arrived in the UK ready to race the M1. I’m really looking forward to racing at Silverstone. It’s a track I really enjoy, so I feel it’s a good place to get back on track. It’s also an important date for Monster Energy, and the 75th anniversary celebration adds an extra moment of celebration as we start the second half of the season.”

Gardner again

At Yamaha, moreover, Quartararo and Rins will have as teammates Remy Gardnerwho will participate in Silverstone as wild card. Already present at the Sachsenring as a replacement for Rins, the Australian will take over from Cal Crutchlowinitially expected as a wild card in his home country England but not yet recovered from his hand injury: “I can’t wait to get back on the M1. I wish Cal all the best.. I spoke to him and he was happy to lend me his bike for the weekend, which is awesome. – he concluded – I hope his hand gets better soon and he gets back to his old habits, driving fast. This weekend I will work with a different technical team than at the German GPso we’ll have to start from scratch and get familiar with everyone, but that’s not a bad thing. I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s also the 75th anniversary of MotoGP, so it will be nice to see all the special liveries on Sunday. Silverstone is a track I like, so I’m looking forward to going there, and I think that It will be more fun to race the M1 at Silverstone than at Sachsenring. Hopefully we can continue to improve on what we did at Sachsenring and provide more good data to the team, which I think is the most important thing.”