With the arrival of the Yamaha R7 Cup in the Benelux, the Yamaha Racing program will be further expanded. With a choice of the Yamaha R125, R3 and the new R7 Cup, Yamaha now offers even more riders a fitting opportunity to experience the world of road racing.

Motorsport is in Yamaha’s DNA. Not only at World Cup level or for the toughest classes, but also for the young or less experienced rider. For the entry into road racing, the Yamaha YZF-R125 allows riders from the age of 12 to compete on small circuits in the Yamaha KicXstart R125 Cup. Subsequently, the switch can be made to the Yamaha YZF-R3, with which the first meters are made on the major circuits in the R3 Cup. From 2023 there is the possibility to further develop with the Yamaha YZF-R7 in the new R7 Cup. With its low weight, smooth engine character and excellent manoeuvrability, the Yamaha R7 is ideally suited to familiarize experienced riders from lighter classes as well as trackday riders with competition on the big circuits.

Unique to Yamaha Racing bLU cRU Benelux is that all riders can count on intensive guidance from a passionate crew within the entire program. Class coordinator – and Kicxstart test driver – Bob Withag and driver coach Leon Bovee both have impressive resumes including successful careers as drivers and years of experience as class coordinator, trainer and driver coach in various road racing classes. In the KicXstart R125 Cup, drivers can also count on support from Koen Ligtenberg, a former participant in that class.

The Yamaha R125 Cup: a highly successful entry-level class

The Yamaha R125 Cup is the start of a solid youth academy. The popular entry-level class was created in 2012 and optimally prepares drivers from the age of 12 for a follow-up class such as the Yamaha R3 Cup. The class is not only an ideal stepping stone for inexperienced riders, but also an excellent progression for riders who have gained experience with minibikes or smaller motorcycles.

Yamaha R3 Cup: Transition for young road racing talents

Entering its fifth season in 2023, the Yamaha R3 Cup aims to further develop young road racing talents and introduce them to the big circuits. It is an ideal next step for drivers from the R125 Cup, where there are opportunities to get to know the R3 beforehand on the small circuits they are familiar with. This ensures a smooth transition. Also in this Cup the drivers with an identical race package will compete with each other.

New! Yamaha R7 Cup: Affordable Racing Fun

With the arrival of the R7 Cup, a new chapter is added to the bLU cRU Racing Benelux program. Affordability, fun and speed characterize the Cup. With the GYTR road racing kit specially designed for the R7, there is an accessible sports bike for the competition-ready trackday rider or the young rider looking to progress from the R3 Cup. There is always one common denominator: the joy of driving. The aim of the many R7 Cups worldwide is therefore that the drivers feel part of a large Yamaha bLU cRU family, regardless of age or background. Raced on various circuits in the Netherlands and Belgium, during 1 or 2 day events, in keeping with the concept to guarantee affordability of the Cup classes.

European R-series SuperFinale

The competition will certainly not be forgotten and will certainly be there to secure a place in the European Yamaha R-series SuperFinale. For the best drivers from the R3 Cup and the R7 Cup, the season after the last race is not over yet: they can compete with the best drivers from the Cups from other countries in the bLU cRU Racing SuperFinale, which is held within the program of the World Superbike.

Stay Tuned

Soon you can expect more information about the Yamaha Racing bLU cRU Benelux Cups of 2023.