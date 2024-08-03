Insufficient developments

The return from the summer holidays seems to have been anything but peaceful for Fabio QuartararoThe French ‘Diablo’, who at the beginning of 2024 had surprisingly decided to renew with Yamaha despite the difficulties faced in recent seasons, appeared far from satisfied with the outcome of the updates brought to Britain from Iwata’s house.

In the pre-qualifications the 2021 champion did not go beyond the 16th timemore than half a second behind the tenth position that would have allowed him to directly access Q2. At the end of the session, the Frenchman did not hide his disappointment, sending a direct message to Yamaha and explaining how he would have expected “much more” from the latest developments.

Quartararo’s words

“We are far from Q2 – declared Quartararo – I expected much more from the bike updates that we brought to this race weekend. Unfortunately it didn’t go as we expected. We need to analyse and try to make a step forward for tomorrow (today, ed.). The feeling with the bike is not the bestso we will work on this aspect and try to be closer to the others. In any case, I think it would be important to do more laps and collect more feedback to try to take this bike to its absolute limit“.