Promises betrayed

The World Championship is reviving its engines this weekend after a month and a half break and spirits, especially within some teams, already seem quite agitated. But if at the end of June, when we went on vacation, it was Honda that faced the greatest internal tensions with Marc Marquez’s continuous and understandable ‘stomach aches’, now it is the other Japanese manufacturer on the grid, the Yamaha, to be talked about. In an interview given to Sky Sports MotoGP in fact, the top centaur of the Iwata house directly attacked the team’s top management.

The 2021 world champion, who after finishing second in the championship is struggling terribly in 2023 astride an M1 that is not at all competitive, declared without half measures that the Japanese have not fulfilled their promises. “The promises made during the renewal? No, for now they have not been maintained“, the dry comment of the transalpine. It should not be forgotten that Quartararo had negotiated at length with Yamaha’s top management before accepting the contract renewalasking competitiveness guarantees. At the moment, however, the giant from Iwata is even in last place in the Constructors’ standings.

Future in the balance

The rider from Nice is linked to Yamaha until the end of next year and the strong feeling is that the quality of the M1 that will be made available to him in 2024 will be decisive in making him decide whether or not to change his mind in the future. “I was already expecting a turning point from this 2023. Let’s see next year’s bike: words are one thing, then facts count”pointed out the ‘Diablo’ of Nice.

Meanwhile, Yamaha has moved on the market these days formalizing the signing of Alex Rins. For Quartararo, therefore, the coming season will be the first that he will spend entirely without having Franco Morbidelli as a teammate. “I wish Franco the best – concluded Quartararo – I spent practically my entire MotoGP career by his side. With Alex it will be a new stage for us. We hope you bring his experience ”.