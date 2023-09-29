No Q2 for the Yamahas

The home climate of Japanese Grand Prix did not give satisfaction to the two Japanese manufacturers, that is Yamaha and Honda: all the riders of the respective official teams, in fact, will have to take part in tomorrow’s qualifying from Q1, thus finding themselves fighting among themselves, and not only, to be able to access the decision that will decide the name of the person who will win the pole position in Motegi. A negative Friday therefore for both Franco Morbidelli and the 2021 world champion, who was also the victim of a bad fall.

Bad fall for Quartararo

The Frenchman, who reached the podium in the last race in India, was in fact betrayed by a technical issuea fact that generated a fall at high speed in turn 6 and sprained his ankle. For these reasons, despite the approval from the Medical Center to continue the weekend, ‘El Diablo’ he failed to defend a performance that would have likely placed him in the top ten in the standings, thus relegating himself to 13th place: “The accident wasn’t great – commented – unfortunately we had a problem with the front brake during all laps. I fell at a fairly high speed, but luckily I only suffered a sprained ankle and some neck pain. I’ll be back tomorrow but physically it will be a little painful, obviously, because the day after such an accident the body becomes very sore. But I have to say I was pretty lucky. As for the pace, we are among the fastest. In eight laps we lapped in 1’45 with the medium rear, then we fitted the new soft rear and we didn’t make a step forward. It’s quite frustrating for us, so we need to find a solution in this area.”

On the floor before you could say Motegi! 😮 Despite being a little sore, @FabioQ20 it’s all good to go for tomorrow after passing his medical check 💪#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/GYIEEfzpsu — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 29, 2023

Further back ‘Soft’

Colorless, however, the performance of Franco Morbidellithan with his 15th place he finished the tests behind Marc Marquez: “Unfortunately we didn’t have the potential to get straight into Q2 – he added – we are losing a lot in acceleration, also compared to Fabio, and we need to understand well what happened because it’s not usually like that. We need to check why this problem occurred and then fix it for tomorrow.”