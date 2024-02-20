Yamaha on the edge of the top-10

Tenth fastest, just under six tenths behind Francesco Bagnaia. Fabio Quartararo it continues to replicate the performance of 2023, with a Yamaha M1 not so far from the competition in terms of race pace, but incapable of being competitive when it comes to focusing on single lap performance.

The new engine has made more power available, but the work to fully exploit it is still long according to Quartararo: “We are not close to taking that big step we need to reach others – declared the world champion in 2021 to the microphones of motogp.com – but I like how Yamaha is working and the effort that is being made. We need to be patient. We're not that bad in terms of race pace, but we're still struggling a lot in time-attack. The problem is that we lack grip, especially at the rear.”

19th time for Alex Rinsobviously still discovering the Yamaha M1: “I didn't race here last year and the fact that new buildings have been built around the track has distorted my references a bit. We worked hard in the garage to analyze the new components that we brought here to Qatar, but on the second day the objective is to stay on the track for a long time to prepare for the first race weekend.”