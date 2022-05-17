After a successful edition in 2021, with more than 1,500 participants, Yamaha is again organizing the Digital Ride Out this year, a motorcycle search/puzzle ride with an MT-07 as the main prize.

Now motorcyclists usually don’t need an extra push to get into the saddle, but Yamaha gives one anyway: with the Digital Ride Out the brand wants to encourage motorcyclists to ride.

The motorcycle quest/puzzle ride contains quite a few routes through the Benelux, the Digital Ride Out is of course also open to non-Yamaha riders. The winner takes a Yamaha MT-07, the runner-up can make way in the garage for a Yamaha XSR125, but there are many other prizes to win such as merchandise packages, a motorcycle jacket and TomTom navigation systems.

Every ride starts and ends at an official Yamaha dealer, during the routes all kinds of questions are asked and you can complete assignments, all scores are kept in a real-time standings. The competition will run from now until August 12, 2022.

The Digital Ride Out by Yamaha is free to download for iOS and android† Every rider is welcome, with or without Yamaha. More information can be found on the Yamaha website†