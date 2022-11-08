After Yamaha provided the Tracer 9 with the renewed CP3 EU5 block last year, it is now the turn of the quirky Niken GT tricycle. The Japanese took the opportunity to refresh the electronics as well.

If the Niken GT of the first generation was still fueled by the 847cc CP3 block, then in the latest version it is the three-cylinder 890cc that we already know from the largest Tracers and the MT09. For better weight distribution, the engine was tilted 5° forward, requiring modifications to the radiator, crankcase, electronics, frame and swingarm mounting. The Niken GT is now coupled to an up/down quickshifter where the first-generation Niken could only upshift without declutching. Incidentally, only the Niken GT will receive the renewed engine and all further adjustments. The standard Niken is still on the Yamaha website with the 847cc three-cylinder engine and will undoubtedly be a discontinued model.

Dashboard and electronics

The Niken GT gets the same 7” TFT dashboard as the Tracer 9 GT+, with the same smartphone connectivity via USB, WiFi or Bluetooth. Linked to the free Yamaha MyRide app and the paying Garmin Motorize app, you can see all Garmin navigation instructions full-screen on your dashboard, and of course you can also connect to a headset via Bluetooth. All can be controlled via a new joystick. The windshield of the renewed Niken GT is manually adjustable over a distance of seventy millimeters, for this you use a lever next to the new TFT display. Yamaha designed a new saddle to make it easier for the rider to touch the ground with his feet, the renewed saddle padding should guarantee sitting comfort on long rides. The two thirty-litre side cases are mounted on new holders that also serve as grab handles for the passenger. Yamaha Black with bronze parts will be the only colorway of the Niken GT.