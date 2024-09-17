The daughter of Yamaha Motor’s president was arrested early Monday in Japan on suspicion of stabbing her father with a kitchen knife, causing an arm injury.

The top executive of the engine and motorcycle manufacturing company was the victim of the attack at around 3 a.m. in the Asian country (1 p.m. Colombian time) in events that are now the subject of investigation.

Daughter arrested for alleged attempted murder

According to preliminary information gathered by local media at the scene, Hana Hidaka, 33, He allegedly attacked his 61-year-old father with a kitchen knife at their home in Iwata, Shizuoka.

The woman was arrested after reporting the incident to the authorities on suspicion of being responsible for the unfortunate incident.

Yoshihiro Hidaka, His father only received an injury to his arm, which was later treated.

However, the woman, before the events, around ten hours before the event, contacted the authorities. On the other hand, she was the one who called the police to report that her father had hit her.

For now, the woman has been arrested and the facts surrounding the attack are being investigated by the Japanese authorities and Hidaka is out of danger.

Yamaha Motor has not issued any official statements regarding the case.

