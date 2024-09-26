A way out of the crisis

For several seasons now, the two historic Japanese manufacturers that for years have shared podiums, victories and titles in MotoGP – Honda and Yamaha – have been going through a deep period of crisis. If the lack of high-level results seems common to the two representatives of the Land of the Rising Sun, the search for a path that leads to an improvement in performance in the near future is different. While Honda still seems to be proceeding tentatively, the feeling is that Yamaha has finally found a path to follow.

The confirmation was given to us by the team manager of the Iwata company, Mayo Meregalliwho spoke exclusively to FormulaPassion.it underlining the indications – apparently very encouraging – collected in thelast test carried out right here in Misanoafter the San Marino GP and before returning to the track – on the same track – for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. “The test went well – the manager from Monza revealed to us – even if it is always difficult to evaluate the performances because on Monday the track is usually very performing. I speak from past experiences, because sometimes we also took the wrong direction because of this while testing the material. During the Misano-1 weekend we had seen that the forecast for Monday was bad and so we had anticipated the use of part of the material, especially a frame that was slightly different“.

New frame and new partner

The tests, according to Meregalli’s evaluation, went particularly well: “This chassis gave us good indications, better than we thought, also because certain processes had been done and they should not have given us the result they gave us instead. On Monday we further explored that direction and the riders’ comments were always the same: there were no negative points, but only improvements in grip and also in maximum lean angle“. The steps that Yamaha is trying to take are not only with a view to 2025, but already for the championship in progress: “We are working thinking about the future, but also about the short term – confirmed the team manager – because we have nothing to lose. We are trying, where possible and without making mistakes, to anticipate something and use it immediately if the feedback is positive“.

The real revolution for Yamaha in view of 2025 will obviously be the return of a customer teamwith the new collaboration with Pramac: “We couldn’t have found a better solution – Meregalli was keen to underline – the Pramac team will certainly represent an added value. We will have their professionalism on our side and we will also have four riders on the track and not two. In these two years we have seen the limits that come with having only two riders, many times also to evaluate tire specifications. Having four bikes will certainly make us work better. There will be a total exchange of information – he added – so we’ll divide the work. In the end we don’t want to invent anything, we would really like to do what Ducati did with Pramac. In the end they taught everyone that this way of doing things works. Pramac will truly be an official team: having a second official team is what we, unlike in the past, have decided to do in order to be able to return to winning as soon as possible“.