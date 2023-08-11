Quartararo’s ultimatum

The start of the second half of the MotoGP season was full of tension at Yamaha. Not so much for the results on the track, which have in any case been confirmed as poor for the Iwata company as in the first part of the year, but for the obvious internal tensions. On the sidelines of the Silverstone weekend in fact Fabio Quartararo2021 world champion and benchmark of the Japanese team, has launched a biting ultimatum to his team. The Nicoise, now given for lost the 2023 season, wants guarantees for the next yearor. However, the words oi are no longer enough “PDF”, quoting the same #20, but facts are needed.

The Diablo has made an appointment with its engineers in a month, at misano, for the tests that will follow the San Marino race weekend. That will be the moment to sum up: if the updates brought to the M1 in a 2024 key do not satisfy Quartararo, we will go towards a separation at the end of the contract.

Yamaha’s answer

Aware of the need to take a step forward in terms of performance, Yamaha had already formalized the presence in the race of Cal Crutchlow in the GP of Japan late September-early October. A fundamental wild card to carry out that experimentation work which is particularly difficult on the Japanese bike, as there are no customer teams. Crutchlow, however, did not wait for his return to the race to get to work, but has already completed aagreed test session on the Japanese track of Motegi on 8 August. The test was obviously long overdue, but it almost seems to come as one response to Quartararo’s complaints.

The work helped the British to be ready for a return to competition, but above all to Yamaha. In fact, the top management of the team want accelerate the development of the bike to have some concrete and significant progress to show Quartararo when he will have to test the ‘prototype’ bike for 2024. Finally Crutchlow also christened the new coloring of his bike and overallswhich will also be used in the Japanese GP and which recalls the Yamalube RS4GP brand.