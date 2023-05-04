Golden years away

It seems incredible to think about it today but there was a time, not too far away, in which Yamaha was the mistress of MotoGP. Who does not remember the triumphs of Valentino Rossi, those of Jorge Lorenzo, up to – in 2021 – the last title conquered by the Iwata-based company and signed by Fabio Quartararo. Then, the void. The Japanese colossus achieved his last high points at the beginning of last season, when it seemed possible for the Frenchman to win a world championship title despite a bike that is clearly not up to par with that of his opponents, starting with the Ducati. Instead, a slight drop in performance by the driver from Nice was enough for sweep away any semblance of competitiveness from the M1.

Without a road

This year the situation has worsened further and the Yamaha looks like a wayfarer without a map forced to wander into unfamiliar territory. The Japanese have only two bikes on the track, having also lost the support of Razlan Razali’s customer team, who switched to Aprilia. Franco Morbidelli and Quartararo himself were left alone and the Frenchman on the sidelines of the last weekend in Jerez launched harsh accusations against the team, also hinting at a possible separation between the parties. The same has also arrived to sting Yamaha for the critical situation in which it currently finds itself Jorge Lorenzowho battled with Valentino Rossi for years in the Iwata garage.

Lorenzo’s arrow

The Spanish champion won all three of his MotoGP world titles with the manufacturer of the three tuning forks. After his retirement from racing Lorenzo had also become a test rider for the Japanese manufacturer, but in this case no luck. The pandemic and a series of misunderstandings with the team had in fact led to one separation rich in poisons. Today, speaking directly to the official MotoGP channel, Lorenzo returned to commenting on his former team, launching arather stinging attack. In fact, according to the Majorcan, Yamaha’s problems arose precisely with the decision to entrust the role of test rider to someone else: “It was a shame they didn’t keep me as a test rider – said Lorenzo – you can never tell, but i know that bike very well e I think I could have really helped them find their way to make the bike evolve”. Words that burn like salt poured into an open wound.

“Now they have a different test rider – added the ex #99 again, alluding with malice to the Englishman Cal Crutchlow – And from the outside it looks like they are a bit lost. Let’s hope they can find their way back, like Honda”. In his careful analysis then, Lorenzo highlighted how Yamaha has also lost those strong aspectscharacteristic of the M1, which compensated for a chronic lack of power: “Yamaha has never had the best engine, not even in the past. This is because it is precisely the way the engine is made that it is not ideal for maximum power. But the bike was more agile and easier to take around corners. In the last two years, however, it seems that they have lost their strengths, without however gaining in terms of power and acceleration. Now it’s a motorcycle without any real strengths. I don’t want to say it’s terrible, because it’s still quite competitive, but not for the title. Especially when you have Pecco Bagnaia with the Ducati and seven other riders with that bike. And then there are newcomers like KTM and Aprilia, who are strong“.