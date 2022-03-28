Yamaha introduces the TY-E 2.0, a brand new electric trial motorcycle that was already scheduled to be used in a number of rounds of the FIM Trial World Championship this year.

This TY-E 2.0 is a further development of the first TY-E model that was already announced in 2018. For example, the TY with AC sunchrone electric motor has a newly designed monocoque frame made of composite laminates and a newly developed lightweight Li-ion battery with approximately 2.5 times the capacity of the previous model. The TY-E 2.0 weighs just over 70 kg.

The new TY-E 2.0 is slated to compete in the FIM Trial World Championship from June this year; with in the saddle – well, on the scooters – Kenichi Kuroyama of the Yamaha Factory Racing Team, who also acts as a development rider.