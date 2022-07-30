The partnership between Yamaha and the State Police is renewed and expanded. The range of motorcycles of the Tre Diapasons available to the police in fact increases its availability with the arrival of a fleet of 170 Tracer 9 made with a specific set-up and dedicated kits. The two wheels made available to the State Police had already made their debut last autumn, during the 2022 edition of EICMA, the International Exhibition dedicated to the universe of two wheels.

The partnership that binds the Japanese manufacturer and Fiamme Oro has been active for many years, with the Iwata brand providing support with its vehicles equipped with special modifications for operational activity. The collaborative relationship between the two realities is now consolidated and enjoys a deep bond thanks to the sharing of values ​​and vision. Yamaha, with the program Yamaha for Police he carries out his own vocation of being valid support to the world of law enforcement agencies and local administrations thanks also to the wide range of products intended for any situation: urban, extra-urban, off-road, snow or marine. After the FJRs, awarded in 2020, it is the turn of the Tracer 9 which stand out for excellent levels of performance, rapid acceleration, overtaking readiness, ride comfort and versatility.

“The mutual relationship of trust with the State Police is growing on solid foundations, consisting of the technical characteristics, the avant-garde in innovation, the reliability demonstrated by the vehicles in use” he has declared Vito Caramia, Dealer Development & New Business Dept. Manager – “The Yamaha for Police division is acquiring a series of successes that confirm how our brand translates its mission of service for mobility both individually and towards the community, guaranteeing the safety of citizens and therefore through the support and the development of activities for the Authority “.

The Yamaha Tracer 9 of the State Police are equipped with the appropriate logos and the traditional livery of the Gold Flames, with the specific set-up that was designed by INTAV Srl and includes a flashing LED technology beacon mounted on a telescopic pole with manual extension; pair of LED technology front flashing lights integrated into the standard windscreen; Sound kit consisting of a pair of low profile neodymium loudspeakers, master and slave, equipped with an electronic module; management system with watertight push-button panel equipped with backlit buttons, vehicle radio predisposition for the connection of the fleet.