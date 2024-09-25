Despite the bitter end of the race experienced at Misano-2 – with the bike of Fabio Quartararo who reached the finish line out of petrol causing the French champion to slip from fifth to seventh position under the checkered flag – the Yamaha he took good advice from the Emilia Romagna GP.

It is true that it was possible to see the progress made in terms of performance only on the M1 Diablo since Alex Rins he was forced to stay out of the game due to a annoying and debilitating flu. The hope for the Iwata company is to continue to collect good responses in the first round of the long Asian trip which will see the MotoGP riders competing on the Mandalika track in Indonesia.

A track that evokes fond memories for Quartararo: “We are starting the overseas tour and it is always an exciting moment. We don’t often see the fans from these countries and they are very supportive, so I always enjoy these GPs a lot. I also like the Mandalika track. I got on the podium here in 2022 and 2023. We will do our best again this year. We made a step forward in Misano, so I’m curious to see what we can do this weekend.“.

For Rins, however, the Indonesian GP will be an opportunity to test the changes made to the bike during the tests between the two Misano races. “I was very sorry not to be able to race last weekend in Misano, but now I have fully recovered and I am ready to get back to racing. – declared the Spaniard – I always enjoy this part of the season. We have many GPs in a row and the fans in this part of the world are very passionate about MotoGP.P”.