Chance for the Italian pilot

Great chance for Alexander Delbianco. The 1997-born rider, winner of two races this year in the CIV Superbike, has been chosen by the Yamaha GRT team to replace the injured Dominique Aegerter this weekend which will see the Superbike World Championship in France on the Magny-Cours circuit. In the CIV at Misano at the beginning of August, Aegerter and Delbianco were adversaries given that the Swiss participated as a wild card and Delbianco managed to get the better of Aegerter (the race is run with different tyres than those used in the World Championship, Dunlops and not Pirellis), a victory that was certainly a factor in Filippo Conti’s (Yamaha GRT team manager) choice regarding who should replace the injured Aegerter.

“We are very sorry for what happened to Dominique, we wish him a very quick recovery, hoping to have him back in the box as soon as possible. At the same time we are happy to be able to give this opportunity to Alessandro who is distinguishing himself on the R1 in the Italian championship. We thank his team for allowing him to join us”he declared Philip Conti.

Alessandro Delbianco has already taken part in the Superbike championship as a full-time rider in 2019 on the Althea Honda and boasts a ninth place in the wet at Donington as his best result. “I am very grateful for this opportunity, but at the same time I would like to wish a speedy recovery to Dominique. – Delbianco’s words – I will try to enjoy this weekend as much as possible, knowing that it will be a beautiful experience. I would also like to thank Filippo and Yamaha very much. for thinking of me as an option for this round, I can’t wait to be on track on Friday morning for the first free practice session.”