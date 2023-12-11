Yamaha's failed 2023

The Christmas break is about to close a decidedly complicated year for Fabio Quartararo, author of three podiums in the last season but never a victory. An empty box which does not represent a first time in MotoGP for the 2021 world champion, but which at home Yamaha it hadn't even occurred since 2003, i.e. shortly before the arrival of Valentino Rossi and the consequent rebirth of the Japanese manufacturer.

Doubts about the future

A test that testifies to the great moment of crisis of the official team and its top driver, who on more than one occasion he did not hide his discontent for the difficulties encountered and for the level of competitiveness incomparable compared to that of 2022, when Quartararo was fighting for the world title with Francesco Bagnaia. The transalpine's patience therefore seems on the verge of running out, and the risk of being able to witness a departure of #20 at the end of the next world championshipagain in the event that the same complexities as in 2023 were to recur, it would not seem so unlikely.

Admission for 2025

Not surprisingly, the contract of the 'Diablo' with Yamaha will expire at the end of 2024and its message already seems quite clear: “Of course, as a rider, Yamaha gave me the opportunity to be in MotoGP – he declared in an interview with Autosport – I gave them a title, the relationship is good and I would like to continue with Yamaha to achieve more victories. We've been at our highest, lowest, and I would like to go back to our highest, but the fact is we have very little time to do it, above all to convince ourselves that it is a winning project. Certain, if I feel like I don't have a winning project and I have to leave, obviously I will have to take that step. But I see that Yamaha is pushing hard and I would like to be at the top of the standings with them again.”

All eyes on Morbidelli

Quartararo therefore made no secret of the consideration of being able to pack his bags to leave Yamaha in the hope of reaching a more successful reality, therefore imitating recent cases such as those of Marc Marquez or Franco Morbidellihis former teammate: “Of course it is very interesting for me to see what will happen next year with Marc and especially with Franco – he concluded – I'm interested to see what he will do with an official Ducati and how quickly he can adaptbecause he spent the same years as me on a Yamaha”.