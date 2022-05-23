In March of this year, in Argentina, Pol Tarres drove a Ténéré 700 up the Mercedario, one of the highest mountains in the South American Andes, reaching a height of 6,157.5 meters – an all-time record for a two-cylinder.

Pol Tarres is the nephew of seven-time world trail champion Jordi Tarrés and can also ride a bike quite a bit himself. He already proved that in the ‘Seeker’ documentaries, and the man is part of the Ténéré World Raid Team for a reason. That team recently (in preparation for the Africa Eco Race in October) took part in the Tunisia Desert Challenge†

The record climb, which according to Yamaha was planned in less than three months, was filmed in a documentary that was recently launched. “The main goal of our expedition was to test the bike and rider in the toughest conditions possible, using the path used by the mountaineers,” Tarres said of his record-breaking climb.

“On March 12, I left the base camp at 3,000 m, covered 10 km and slept in the intermediate camp at 4,500 m. Two days later I reached the highest point ever reached with a twin, which is 6,157.5 meters.”

But it can always be better, right? Yamaha and Tarres are convinced that they can go over 7,000 meters with the Ténéré 700. To be continued…