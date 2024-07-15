by VALERIO BARRETTA

Yamaha, Gardner races at Silverstone

Yamaha’s British Grand Prix plans change. Cal Crutchlowin fact, has not recovered from the injury to his right hand and will miss the Silverstone event: the British rider was supposed to take part in the home race as a wild card, but will have to give it up just like he did for Mugello.

Unlike the Italian GP, ​​however, Yamaha will field Remy Gardner: the Australian is back on track after replacing Alex Rins at the Sachsenring. The #42 – who underwent surgery following a crash in the Dutch Grand Prix – has recovered and will race at Silverstone.

“Yamaha regretfully announce that Crutchlow will not be able to race as a wild card at the British GP due to a hand injury“, said Yamaha. “Crutchlow’s place will be taken by Remy Gardner, who gained experience in Germany replacing Rins. Rins to race at Silverstone“.

Crutchlow, who retired at the end of 2020, was supposed to participate in Mugello, Silverstone and Misano as part of the six seasonal wild cards granted to Honda and Yamaha to have more opportunity to recover on the performance side. For the 1985-born rider, participation in the “Marco Simoncelli” remains open.