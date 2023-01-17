After suffering the overbearing comeback by Ducati, with Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia stealing the world title from Fabio Quartararo despite a 91-point deficit after ten races, the Yamaha has invested efforts and resources on the 2023 project. In particular, the Iwata team has focused on upgrading the engine, a weak point in recent years, relying on a former Ferrari and Toyota like Luca Marmorini. The first feedback from the regular riders in the Valencia tests at the end of the year wasn’t very positive, with Quartararo urging the team to do much more in view of the start of the season. The top speeds didn’t satisfy and so the team’s engineers spent the winter trying to find solutions to the problems.

Takehiro SumiYamaha’s development manager, assured that important progress will be noted in the upcoming Malaysian tests at the beginning of February: “After the Valencia tests, the development division worked tirelessly to make further progress. Using rider and team feedback, we have made improvements with theaim to fight for the title MotoGP world championship again this year. We will start this season with a clean slate and a positive mindset. We know that the MotoGP level is the highest ever and with 42 races the needs of bikes and riders will reach new levels, but we are ready for the challenge”. During the presentation of the livery of the new M1, Lin Jarvis, general manager of the Yamaha team also spoke: “Last year our team achieved numerous successes, facing high-level challenges. One of the highlights was the extension of the deal with Monster at the Catalunya GP and this will be their eleventh season together and their fifth as title sponsor. This occasion deserved a livery, which we will also use in MX and Supercross”.