By vocation Yamaha designs and builds vehicles that improve people’s lives, accompanies them in their passions and looks to a sustainable future, in which machines and man can coexist in a constructive and sensitive way. Thanks to the sharing of these values, the collaboration with the Azienda Agricola Culuccia was born, an entrepreneurial project that aims to bring back to life an island that had been abandoned, through the enhancement of the territory, the agri-food productions of the highest quality, respecting nature, its landscape and its history.

Yamaha R7, the Supersport family expands

Yamaha Motor fits into this landscape by providing the island with the most suitable means to experience every context of the approximately 300 hectares of surface: from dirt roads riding to Yamaha motorized bikes, at the Ténéré 700, aboard the Kodiak 450, ideal for discovering the hidden sides of Culuccia and at the Wolverine 850, equipped with specific equipment for working in the vineyard. Even the crystalline sea of ​​the island and its small bays can be discovered aboard the Capelli Tempest 600 motorized F40 G Supreme by Yamaha, WR-EX jet skis or paddling on Yamaha SUPs.

Yamaha has also thought of two travel packages to offer its customers the opportunity to fully experience all the nuances of passion, in an exclusive landscape and naturalistic setting. To coordinate the project and to ensure that each guest can enjoy every aspect serenely Simone Zignoli, for some time alongside Yamaha as official ambassador of the Adventure segment and by Maurizio Sanna, federal instructor and head of Il Centauro Tour. An ambitious project that sees the participation, thanks to various partnerships, of companies that share the same values: Haibike , Dunlop, Garmin, Sena and Giacomel brothers. All in support of the initiative with the supply of products that make the experience even more all-encompassing.

All lovers of assisted pedaling can visit the island by trying the Yamaha engine thanks to Haibike, which it makes available the AllMtn 6, dedicated to the island. Another new addition to the Yamaha PW-X2 family featuring a strong and lightweight full carbon frame, the new and improved PW-X2 motor, a 600 Wh battery, the completely revised shape and a more advanced kinematics. This dual suspension bike allows you to safely steer even the most challenging terrain and jump from one e-MTB adventure to another. This testifies that the Japanese company has always looked to the future, in fact it invented the first bicycle in the world with electric assistance (PAS) in 1993. Since then we have constantly innovated to offer the easiest assistance systems to use.

To tackle the rugged and wild roads of Gallura, the Ténéré 700 are fitted with Trailmax Mission tires, a versatile tire ready for any unexpected event. on the road and offroad. Dunlop’s Staggered Step Technology, adopted on both the front and rear tires, gives the tread greater stiffness and stability to prevent deformation, creating more biting edges so that as the tread wears out, the next edge “emerges” to adhere to the ground. Thanks to specific grooves that give the tire greater rigidity and durability on rocky terrain, it is possible to undertake off-road routes at lower pressures, helping riders to deal with deep and irregular ruts. The sidewall is reinforced to increase durability and puncture resistance.

Ecobonus moto, Magri: “It’s a double-edged sword”

To facilitate navigation also the T7s are fitted with the new Garmin Montana 700 off-road navigators which, thanks to the larger screen, immediate satellite reception via Quad-Helix antenna, and integrated TopoActive Europe topographic cartography, offer an answer to the needs of any type of adventure. When traveling, good communication is essential, so that the experience is safe, fun and shared Sena, the historic brand of intercoms, makes its product of point: 50R available to its motorcyclists. For those who want to try their hand at e-bikes, the new cycling helmets with integrated communication system R1 EVO and M1 are available.