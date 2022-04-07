Fabio Quartararo had alerted the Yamaha already in winter tests, dissatisfied with the level of competitiveness of his M1 compared to rival teams. Not only the age-old problem of the engine and speed on the straight, lately the Japanese bike is suffering not a little from the lack of grip at the rear. Quartararo’s and Yamaha’s abstinence of victories has now reached the nine races and certainly the sensations experienced by the ‘Diablo’ in Qatar and Argentina, alarm well more than the 10 points behind the leader Aleix Espargarò in the rider standings. The Nice champion is not happy with the current level of his bike and has made no secret of his desire to listen to the sirens coming from other shores, Honda in the lead. In Austin the transalpine can boast only one important result, the second position of 2021 behind Marc Marquez. The official Yamaha team rider was among the protagonists of the traditional Press conference of Thursday.

Expectations. “It wasn’t an easy start. In Argentina we had a good pace, but in the first laps we had a lot of difficulties and I fell behind. Our pace was good but we weren’t able to recover much. It was certainly not an easy race, but in 2021 we didn’t do badly in Austin and we hope to get a good result. Last year I was thinking about the world championship, now I’m more relaxed. We hope to have good grip with the new asphalt, which is a fundamental aspect for our bike.

Beginning of 2022. “It is certainly totally different from last year. The situation is different with 9 riders on the podium and 3 different winners, it must have been fun for the fans. “

2023. “For my future we’ll see. We will talk about it when I make a decision. “

Yamaha’s unknown competitiveness in Austin. “Difficult to get to in the dark. I’m not saying it’s frustrating, but you know that if the grip isn’t enough you have little chance. We need to improve on this and we know it. Every time at the beginning of the week you always think you’re doing the best, but it’s true that you never know what to expect. The best and most important thing is to believe in yourself and do your best. “

Statements issued to Sky Italia. “Every time there is a technical meeting I ask what the next update will be, I think that for Mugello or Barcelona we will have an aerodynamic development because we have to increase the speed ”.