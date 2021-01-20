Yalitza Aparicio surprised all her followers by launching herself as a singer with a message of unity for the peoples of Latin America.

“América vibra” is the name of the song that brings the actress together with the Brazilian reggae band Natiruts and the son of the memorable Bob Mayley, the Jamaican musician Ziggy Marley.

This trilingual theme premiered on the same day as the new president of the United States took office, Joe biden.

“We don’t want walls. We are bridges ”, sings the leading actress of the film Rome.

Likewise, a video clip has been made that has been directed by Rick Brombal, in which he combines images of the headquarters of the Brazilian Senate, the White House and other emblematic places covered or surrounded by vegetation in allusion to the power of nature over that of man .

“The idea (for the theme) came up in 2019, before the pandemic,” Alexandre Carlo said in a recent interview with The Associated.

“The identity with the Indians, the identity with his country, with the problems, with the people, with the people (…) Yalitza made the song grow because of his person, because of his representativeness of Latin America”, Carlo highlighted about Yalitza Aparicio.

“What attracted me to this project is the message it conveys … the intention of sharing something so important to the world, which is unity, and what better way to do it than through music,” the actress told the AP.

“Besides that, well, a collaboration with two great reggae, no one could deny it,” he added.

