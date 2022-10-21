Mexico.- Yalitza Aparicio refers to the clothes that represents youthful stylecomfortable and above all modernis a woman who has been earning a place in the world of fashion for the style of their looksand a clear example of this is the outfit that she wore last Wednesday, it consists of pants and a top, very simple, suitable for modeling the female figure due to the striking colors.

The beautiful actress originally from the State of Oaxaca, has been shining in various magazine covers like a model, wearing luxury brands like Cartier, Prada and Gucci.

Through the platform Instagramwhere he already has 2.2 million followers,’yalitzaapariciomtz‘, shared a Photography where she appears wearing a perfect combination of high-waisted pants, which clearly highlights her waist, and in shades of white but with prints of various colors, such as black, pink and blue, which gave a very youthful touch to the garment, combined with a nice yellow top.

The 28-year-old actress little by little it has been acquiring its own style at the time of dressing, which is why it has become a great reference in fashion for young people.

Currently, Yalitza is in one of the best stages of her life, after starring in the movie “Rome‘ And be Oscar nominated for his brilliant performance, he is currently participating in the series “the spookys“, emited by HBO.