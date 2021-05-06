The legendary investor David Swensen is dead. He recognized the potential returns of hedge funds and private equity early on. With his steady investment success, he made Yale University one of the richest universities in the world.

D.avid Swensen, one of the most important investors in the world, died of cancer at the age of 67. This was announced by Yale University, whose foundation funds Swensen managed to the end. It catapulted Yale’s endowment from $ 1 billion in 1985 to $ 31 billion today. He generated an average return of eleven percent for the foundation’s assets. This made Yale one of the richest universities in the world.

Swensen revolutionized the investment strategy of institutional investors. Together with his colleague Dean Takahashi, he promoted the still unusual idea that institutional investors should reduce the weight of traditional securities such as stocks and bonds in their portfolios in favor of alternative forms of investment in the mid-1980s. Hedge funds, real estate and commodities should be part of a long-term investment strategy.

Swensen and his rapidly growing number of imitators led private equity firms and venture capitalists out of their niche existence. Swensen did not shy away from conflicts with the fund industry, which he accused of excessive fees and modest performance. He was teaching at Yale for the last time on Monday. He leaves his wife and three children behind.