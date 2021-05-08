Barely a few days ago the long-awaited sequel to Judgment was announced. The original game, which was a spin off of detectives and lawyers from the Yakuza saga, enjoyed enormous success in both reviews and sales, so a sequel was to be expected.
Following the announcement of Lost Judgment, Toshihiro Nagoshi, producer of the Yakuza and Judgment saga, has commented that Yakuza will continue a turn-based combat saga while Judgment will continue in real time.
Judgment Analysis – Xbox Series X
It is important to clarify, for people less up-to-date in the Yakuza saga, that this has always shown an action combat in real time, characterized by the possibility of being able to use elements of the environment as a weapon and various combat styles. However, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the latest installment in the saga, changed this real-time combat for a turn-based combat system, similar to what we can find in games like Persona 5.
«The Yakuza saga has been transformed into a turn-based RPG. On the other hand, over the years, the Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has accumulated many resources and knowledge on how to create exhilarating action games that are very easy to enjoy. We decided to let our signature action gameplay live through Lost Judgment. “
Yakuza will continue a turn-based combat saga while Judgment will continue in real time
Although the transformation of the Yakuza saga into a turn-based RPG has been a breath of fresh air after a huge number of games in it, it is great news to know that we can continue to enjoy the classic combat system through Judgment . Lost Judgment will be released this September 24 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Ps4 and Ps5.
