According to the testimonials of those who bought the games, Toshihiro Nagoshi and other developers They were removed from the credits of the various episodes of Yakuza in the versions recently launched on GOG.

As we reported a few days ago, the entire Yakuza series has arrived on GOG, DRM-free and at a steep discount, but no one could have imagined such a twist, which undoubtedly stands as a questionable move by SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

Specifically, in addition to removing the DRM, the GOG versions of the various episodes of Yakuza have deleted any reference to Toshihiro Nagoshi and Daisuke Sato, who left Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio at the end of 2021.

Not only that: the names of the Lab42 and QLOC teams have also been removed from the credits: the former worked on Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami, the latter on Kiwami 2, the remasters of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5, as well as the PC version of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.