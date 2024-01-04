This clearly did not go unnoticed as we can see in this comparison between the two posts by Destin:

The X profile | Sony PlayStation's Twitter recently reported that the entire Yakuza series is available at discounted price on the PlayStation Store . Microsoft, in an attempt to throw a dig at the competition, reminded us that all games are included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog .

Is Xbox Game Pass really more convenient in this case?

It seems quite clear that this is not a coincidence, just note the publication times of the two posts and the fact that the curators of the Twitter profile | X of Game Pass they set it up practically in the same way as Sony's. In short, it is one digconsidered nice by most.

Irony and jokes aside, there are also those who have stopped to think about whether actually in a specific case like that of the Yakuza series, it is not direct purchase is cheaper of the entire series at the discounted price of 30 euros (practically 4.3 euros per title) compared to the use via Game Pass subscription, considering that to complete the entire series even by playing for a good number of hours every day it could take several months and there's always the possibility that one or more of the games could leave Microsoft's service catalog in the meantime, which by the way is usually given with only two weeks' notice.

In short, in this sense the purchase could be a more convenient choice in this case, but a lot clearly depends on the pace of play, the needs and tastes of each one.